BAYROC needs new analyst to join the force

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is in need of a new BAYROC analyst to help crack down on crime.

BAYROC, or the Bay Real Time Operations Center, uses state-of-the-art technology to help law enforcement solve crimes more efficiently.

The employee will provide important information to countywide law enforcement in real time. Some responsibilities include observing license plate readers, overseeing computer aided dispatch (CAD) calls, and running background checks on people.

BCSO officials say you’re not only keeping track of the bad guys. You’re also ensuring law enforcement in the field stays safe.

“We are solving crimes in real time,” BAYROC Inspector Jon Morris said. “I think it’s really important because what we’re doing is helping the citizens of Bay County help identify people who are committing crimes. It’s also very important for officer safety reasons to help the officers in the field.”

BCSO officials also say they need an analytical person who can interpret numbers and data quickly for the team.

“In a perfect world, we’re looking for people who have dispatch experience, law enforcement experience, military experience, and analytical experience where maybe they have a degree in criminology or something along that line,” Morris said. “You know, take numbers, look at crime stats and then put all that information out to the officers out in the field.”

The position’s listed annual salary is $44,000.

You can apply by clicking on this link or by calling 850-248-2073 for more information. The deadline to apply is Monday, July 17th, at 5 p.m.

