Boy Scout dies in boating accident on lake while at camp

A Boy Scout died in a boating accident on a New Hampshire lake while attending camp,...
A Boy Scout died in a boating accident on a New Hampshire lake while attending camp, authorities said.(Source: Boy Scouts of America and Jenn DeHaan/DVIDS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMANTON, N.H. (AP) - A Boy Scout has died in a boating accident on a New Hampshire lake while attending camp, authorities said.

First responders received a 911 call about a boating accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton on Friday afternoon, reporting that a young child was injured while on a boat. The young male, who was part of a group of campers at the Boy Scouts camp, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said.

No other details were released.

A Scouts’ representative confirmed to WMUR-TV that the boy was from Lexington, Massachusetts.

“We are heartbroken to confirm the death of a Scout ... following a tragic accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton,” the Boy Scouts of America Daniel Webster Council in New Hampshire said in a statement. “We offer our deepest condolences to the Scout’s family and ask everyone to please join in keeping this young man and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Family members released a statement Sunday afternoon that identified the boy as 11-year-old Keoni Hubbard. He would have celebrated his 12th birthday later this month, according to WMUR-TV.

“Our hearts are forever broken by the loss of our Keoni. Beloved by his family and friends, Keoni’s spirit and empathy for others resonated with all who love and admire him. Keoni was simply the best – a selfless child who truly found joy in the happiness of others. Our family appreciates the support of the community and respectfully asks that you respect our privacy as we mourn the unimaginable loss of our beloved Keoni,” the statement read.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The DIB have plans to bring more people to Downtown Panama City, by proposing a district, where...
Open container ordinance potentially coming to Downtown Panama City
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Officials with the festival announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will headline the event on...
Jelly Roll headlining Gulf Coast Jam 2024
Choctaw Lodge Bed & Breakfast Retreat on the Choctawhatchee River.
Bed & Breakfast on Choctawhatchee River is one of Panhandle’s Best Kept Secrets
Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car

Latest News

King Charles III welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden with an arrival ceremony on Monday at...
Biden, King Charles III zero in on climate change in Windsor Castle meeting
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
Biden says Sweden will be allowed to join NATO
FILE - Hill Harper, a cast member in the television series "The Good Doctor" arrives at the...
Hill Harper, actor on ‘CSI: NY’ and ‘The Good Doctor,’ is running for US Senate in Michigan
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say