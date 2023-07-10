Bunco With A Purpose Roll For A Cause

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Break out those dice, because it is Bunco time and for a good reason.

Bunco With A Purpose Roll For A Cause kicks off Tuesday, July 18 at the KOSA Event Center in Panama City.

Rooms with a Purpose Director, Sherry Melton, shared her many experiences with the organization and the joy it brings her to help families in need. In order to make these dream remodels come true, Rooms With a Purpose is hosting Bunco Night in hopes of making many more memorable room unveilings.

To help fundraise, doors open at 5:00 p.m. and Bunco starts at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 a person in advance and $35 at the door. To pay in advance, visit the link here.

Melton said since 2018, Rooms With A Purpose, has been determined to make an impact by creating meaningful makeover for children with life challenging illnesses.

To learn more about the organization, make a donation, or volunteer contact Melton at roomswithapurpose@gmail.com or (850) 257-3416.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DIB have plans to bring more people to Downtown Panama City, by proposing a district, where...
Open container ordinance potentially coming to Downtown Panama City
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
84-year-old Stephan Henriques missing
Family of missing Callaway man speaks out
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Officials with the festival announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will headline the event on...
Jelly Roll headlining Gulf Coast Jam 2024

Latest News

PCB community and BCSO cadets create double red flag warning signs to place along shoreline
Bay County community works together to raise double red flag awareness with new signs
Missing Callaway Man Update
Double Reg Flag Signs
Henrique's family says he suffers from dementia.
Authorities continue search for missing Callaway man
Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges