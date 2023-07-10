PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Break out those dice, because it is Bunco time and for a good reason.

Bunco With A Purpose Roll For A Cause kicks off Tuesday, July 18 at the KOSA Event Center in Panama City.

Rooms with a Purpose Director, Sherry Melton, shared her many experiences with the organization and the joy it brings her to help families in need. In order to make these dream remodels come true, Rooms With a Purpose is hosting Bunco Night in hopes of making many more memorable room unveilings.

To help fundraise, doors open at 5:00 p.m. and Bunco starts at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 a person in advance and $35 at the door. To pay in advance, visit the link here.

Melton said since 2018, Rooms With A Purpose, has been determined to make an impact by creating meaningful makeover for children with life challenging illnesses.

To learn more about the organization, make a donation, or volunteer contact Melton at roomswithapurpose@gmail.com or (850) 257-3416.

