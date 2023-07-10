Elton John says goodbye, performs final show of farewell tour

Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm,...
Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm, Saturday, July 8, 2023.(Caisa Rasmussen | AP Photo/Caisa Rasmussen)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It really will be goodbye yellow brick road.

Singer Elton John wrapped up his farewell tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday night.

John’s career has spanned more than 50 years.

He posted a message to his fans on Instagram. He said, “What a journey this tour has been, and now we find ourselves at the end of it.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off in 2018 and was originally meant to end in 2021. But when the pandemic hit, the 76-year-old star had to postpone many of his shows.

The tour spanned 330 shows, with more than 6 million fans across the world turning out to see the legendary musician.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DIB have plans to bring more people to Downtown Panama City, by proposing a district, where...
Open container ordinance potentially coming to Downtown Panama City
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
84-year-old Stephan Henriques missing
Family of missing Callaway man speaks out
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Officials with the festival announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will headline the event on...
Jelly Roll headlining Gulf Coast Jam 2024

Latest News

Police say 9-year-old Ulysses Campos was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending his...
Drive-by shooting kills 9-year-old boy at his grandmother’s birthday party
The $725 million jackpot would be the 7th largest Powerball prize.
Powerball jackpot reaches $725 million; no winner Monday
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
PCB community and BCSO cadets create double red flag warning signs to place along shoreline
Bay County community works together to raise double red flag awareness with new signs
Missing Callaway Man Update