Family of missing Callaway man speaks out

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The search for a missing Callaway man is going into week three. Stephan Henriques was reportedly last seen in the Callaway on Lance Street. The Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say he left home on foot.

Henriques’ family says he suffers from dementia. Sunday NewsChannel 7 spoke with one of his family members.

Henriques’ niece Sonia James tells us he is the greatest father figure she has had. She says he has a sense of adventure and fun, he also likes to help others.

However, his family members are worried about him being gone for so long.

“I prayed that everything going on in his mind,” said James. “He used to teach survival skills with the Air Force, so first thought in my mind I was like please let some of that training that he gave out kick back in.”

James says he also has a black belt in karate, so he knows how to survive and defend himself.

She says she thought maybe since he likes to help people and maybe he went to help a neighbor and got too tired and ended up sleeping there. However, as time went on, she knew that wasn’t a possibility.

James calls Stephan her Uncle Tony, and said she just wants him found safe.

“I just want my uncle Tony to be found and safe,” said James. “He’s still got a lot of loving to give to his children and grandchildren and all the others my friends and I who call him uncle.”

She says she just wants her Uncle Tony to be ok and brought home.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office

