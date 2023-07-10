Monday Evening Forecast

Expect some more showers as you wake up tomorrow morning with a 60% chance of rain Tuesday and high temperatures near 90 degrees.
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect some more showers as you wake up tomorrow morning with a 60% chance of rain Tuesday and high temperatures near 90 degrees. However, those rain chances decrease to more summer like conditions as we head into the latter half of the work week. High temperatures will also begin to rise back into the lower 90 as we head into the latter half of the week.

