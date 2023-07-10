Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect some more showers as you wake up tomorrow morning with a 60% chance of rain Tuesday and high temperatures near 90 degrees. However, those rain chances decrease to more summer like conditions as we head into the latter half of the work week. High temperatures will also begin to rise back into the lower 90 as we head into the latter half of the week.

