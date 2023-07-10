Powerball jackpot reaches $725 million; no winner Monday

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $725 million after no one matched all six numbers drawn Monday night.

The winning numbers were 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and 13.

Though no one won the jackpot, a player in Iowa won $2 million, and a player in California won $1 million.

The $725 million jackpot would be the 7th largest Powerball prize.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $725 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $366.2 million. Both options are before taxes.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday.

