Powerball jackpot reaches $725 million; no winner Monday

The $725 million jackpot would be the 7th largest Powerball prize.
The $725 million jackpot would be the 7th largest Powerball prize.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $725 million after no one matched all six numbers drawn Monday night.

The winning numbers were 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and 13.

Though no one won the jackpot, a player in Iowa won $2 million, and a player in California won $1 million.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $725 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $366.2 million. Both options are before taxes.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday.

