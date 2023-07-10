Second Annual Dive for a Cure Spearfishing Tournament to Fight Childhood Cancer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When a cancer diagnosis hit the summer before sophomore year of high school, Colten White didn’t let it stop him. Instead, after a long and intense chemotherapy treatment Colten is now in remission and working to help others who are possibly going through an experience he is all too familiar with.

From a family of avid scuba divers and spearfishing enthusiasts, Colten started a way to give back to the hospital that treated him through Dive for a Cure.

Colten said the second annual fundraising event is a way to give back to the community and raise funds so that other people can have the same amazing care he had.

The event starts July 14th at the Diver’s Den in Panama City Beach with food trucks and a safety meeting at 5:30 p.m. The event will last until July 15th when the scales close at 5:00 p.m.

For Colten’s full story and to register for the event, visit the webpage here.

