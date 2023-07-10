Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers continue overnight tonight as we head into Monday morning with a 70% chance of rain... beginning along the coast around 5:00am... and continuing throughout the 8:00am commute hours. Rain will drift inland and remain scattered throughout the afternoon with a marginal chance (level 1/5) of turning severe. The main threats will be strong wind, small hail, and isolated heavy rains. High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80′s Monday... rain chances decrease as we head into the latter half of the work week with those high temperatures slightly increasing into the low 90′s.

