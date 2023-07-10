Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash

33% of side hustlers say they need the extra money for day-to-day living expenses
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Nearly 40% of Americans have a side hustle, according to a recent survey by Bankrate, including some who were able to monetize a hobby.

Eventbrite LifeStyle Coordinator Sara Bigham recommended looking at other experts in the field you are considering before you turn your own hobby into cash.

“Eventbrite is a great place to start. You can look at all sorts of creators who are creating cooking classes, tutoring classes, coaching everything in between,” Bigham explained. “Whether or not you’re looking to mirror or do something different, or at least get an idea of how other folks are organizing their flow of their events.”

Eventbrite offers classes and workshops that can teach budding entrepreneurs how to start their own side hustle business, whether it’s teaching cooking classes, coaching tennis, or professional consulting work based on a full-time career.

“Maybe you’re a college student who loves playing guitar in your spare time and wouldn’t mind making a few extra bucks,” Bigham said. “Consider teaching middle schoolers, even high schoolers, the basics from hand placement to different chords.”

Bigham added tutoring gigs are always in demand. From elementary school subjects to advanced high school or college classes, personal expertise and experience could bring in extra income.

She said a new income stream could simply start with a little online searching to learn by example.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has guidelines for those looking to turn hobbies into small businesses.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) also has abundant resources to help those wanting to start their own business.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DIB have plans to bring more people to Downtown Panama City, by proposing a district, where...
Open container ordinance potentially coming to Downtown Panama City
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
84-year-old Stephan Henriques missing
Family of missing Callaway man speaks out
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Officials with the festival announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will headline the event on...
Jelly Roll headlining Gulf Coast Jam 2024

Latest News

Police say 9-year-old Ulysses Campos was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending his...
Drive-by shooting kills 9-year-old boy at his grandmother’s birthday party
The $725 million jackpot would be the 7th largest Powerball prize.
Powerball jackpot reaches $725 million; no winner Monday
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
PCB community and BCSO cadets create double red flag warning signs to place along shoreline
Bay County community works together to raise double red flag awareness with new signs
Missing Callaway Man Update