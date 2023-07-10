Victim identified in Marianna shooting death

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The man killed in a shooting in Marianna Thursday has been identified by police.

Marianna Police Department officials said they responded to a call about a shooting on Harley Drive around 1:20 p.m.

When EMS arrived, the victim was taken to Jackson Hospital where they later died.

That victim has now been identified as Tony Manny, 36, of Marianna.

Throughout the investigation, officials said they learned that Manning was involved in an altercation at his home. While he was outside, a car pulled up to the home, and several people got out.

According to police, one of the suspects began shooting at Manning. Manning tried to run but the suspect followed and continued shooting, hitting him several times.

Officials said Manning made it to a neighboring home, where he collapsed.

Investigators said they’ve been working to collect evidence and conduct interviews. At this time, suspects have been identified but are not in custody.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact the Marianna Police Department at (850) 526-3125 or contact the Chipola Crimestoppers anonymously at (850) 526-5000.

