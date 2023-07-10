Woman falls into 7-foot hole while walking to her mailbox, officials say

It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.
It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona was hospitalized after falling into a hole while walking to her mailbox.

First responders in Prescott Valley said they received a call for a woman who had fallen into a 7-foot-deep hole while walking to her mailbox near Coyote Springs Road and Mummy View Drive.

Crews arrived and performed a technical rope rescue to pull her out of the hole.

She was then taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DIB have plans to bring more people to Downtown Panama City, by proposing a district, where...
Open container ordinance potentially coming to Downtown Panama City
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
84-year-old Stephan Henriques missing
Family of missing Callaway man speaks out
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Officials with the festival announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will headline the event on...
Jelly Roll headlining Gulf Coast Jam 2024

Latest News

Police say 9-year-old Ulysses Campos was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending his...
Drive-by shooting kills 9-year-old boy at his grandmother’s birthday party
The $725 million jackpot would be the 7th largest Powerball prize.
Powerball jackpot reaches $725 million; no winner Monday
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
PCB community and BCSO cadets create double red flag warning signs to place along shoreline
Bay County community works together to raise double red flag awareness with new signs
Missing Callaway Man Update