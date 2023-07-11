8-year-old arrested after stealing car, leading police on pursuit, officers say

Alabama police say they were involved in a vehicle chase that resulted in a child’s arrest. (Source: WSFA)
By Jonathan Grass and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police in Alabama say a child has been arrested after he led them on a pursuit Tuesday morning.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a robbery call in the 000 block of West Fairview Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Officers soon learned a child had allegedly carjacked someone at gunpoint. She said officers tried to pull the stolen vehicle over shortly after, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Authorities said the fleeing vehicle ended up crashing into another car, ending the pursuit. No injuries were reported in the collision.

Coleman said an 8-year-old boy was taken into custody and later charged with first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He was taken to the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

Coleman said the gun was recovered at the scene.

A witness, who goes by “Snake” Knapp, told WSFA he followed the vehicle from the crash scene and realized along the way that a little boy was driving and called police.

“When I realized it was a little boy, I followed him to try and make sure no one got hit and that he got caught,” he said.

Knapp also said the child picked up two adults on Norman Bridge Road.

“I think parents just really need to know where their kids are, what their kids are doing, and just talk to them about these kinds of things,” he said.

Police did not immediately release the child’s name.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

