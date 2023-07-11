Authorities continue search for missing Callaway man

Stephan Henriques was last seen on Lance Street over two weeks ago.
Missing Callaway Man Update
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Stephan Henriques has been missing for over 2 weeks now.

“This is still an ongoing investigation,” Jason Daffin, Captain of Criminal investigations at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, said. “There is no real timeline on anything until he is located or until we have answers for the family we will continue investigating.”

Investigators at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Henriques was last seen on Lance Street.

“We have searched a lot of the area in Callaway,” Daffin said.

Search and rescue teams are utilizing several tactics to search for Henriques.

“By air, horseback, again canines, search and rescue, people on foot investigators have been walking around in the woods in that area,” Daffin said.

News Channel Seven spoke with several neighbors on Henriques’ Street and they say they know him as Tony. They say they are beginning to fear the worst and pray he is found safe.

“When it comes to searching areas, having the helicopter up, using our aviation unit anywhere we can think of that hasn’t been searched yet or needs to be searched, because of any information that we get, we will put resources out there to help bring closure to family,” Daffin said.

While the search continues Henriques’ family isn’t giving up hope.

“It’s not time for him to go visit his mother and sisters his other relatives yet,” Sonia James, Henrique’s niece, said. “He still has a lot of loving to give to his children and grandchildren and all the others my friends and I who call him uncle.”

Investigators said at this time they believe foul play is not suspected. However with any case, they are not ruling it out.

“We work every case as if there were, we take on that sense of urgency, not only because this individual had dementia. We’re just concerned about him being out in this heat, even if it is a day or two,” Daffin said.

Investigators said Henriques has wandered off before. They have found him in the Cove and Millville areas of Panama City.

“We do have other things behind the scenes that hopefully will develop other leads that we will follow up on,” Daffin said.

Investigators said they believe he’s still in Callaway, but they have no proof he didn’t leave the city.

