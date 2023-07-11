Bay County community works together to raise double red flag awareness with new signs

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioner Clair Pease has put together a pilot project creating signs to help raise awareness about the dangers of rip currents during double-red flag warnings.

Commissioner Pease said the project is a community effort.

“Law enforcement can’t do everything by their selves. There’s not enough of them they go by and ask people to get out of the water. People get right back in the water as soon as they pass by them and it’s very frustrating for law enforcement and for everyone, truly, the community to watch this go on,” Pease said. “So, we’re doing it as a community.”

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez, The Tourist Development Council, Ferguson Pipe Plumbing Company and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are a few local partners.

Monday evening several volunteers, including about 17 Bay County Sheriff’s Office Cadets, gathered at Laketown Wharf to help assemble several dozen signs.

Sierra Myers was one of the cadets who offered a helping hand.

“So out here we’re helping help make red flag signs to help put around the beach,” Myers said. “It helps give back to the community and it helps people understand especially tourist what’s going on.”

The signs will be placed along the Panama City Beach county and city limit shorelines when double-red flag warnings are raised. When double-red flag warnings are not raised the signs will be stored behind every condominium and hotel along the beach. Beach vendors will be responsible for setting up the signs when necessary.

“They (beach vendors) don’t get near enough credit but they’re doing it on their own,” Pease said. “We have delivered the signs to their beach hut at night. They put them up in the morning, they take them out, and on double red flag days they’ll be putting them at the water’s edge for us.”

The project is still in the works. So far, about 200 signs have been assembled and are being used. Once the project is completed about 500 signs will stand post along the beach.

Red flags have been purchased and are in route. They will be attached to the top of each sign.

