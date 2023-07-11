Children left alone in hotel, mother charged

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna woman is in custody after police say she left her young children alone at an Alabama hotel.

On Monday, Enterprise Police Department responded to a call from the Executive Inn on Boll Weevil Circle about alleged child neglect.

Staff told officers they saw a small child wandering outside of a room. Responding officers reportedly saw the child, who was 4 years old, and had a two-year-old sibling in a room.

Enterprise Police stated the two-year-old had allegedly been left in a bed stained with urine and feces.

After investigation, EPD determined the children were left alone for approximately 5 hours.

22-year-old mother, Quavanta Britt, was arrested and charged with torture or willful abuse of a child under 18. She was transported to Coffee County Jail.

