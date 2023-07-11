CJ Campbell giving back this summer while also working hard to be ready for FSU fall camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay alum CJ Campbell continues to work to make a name for himself with the Florida State football team. And who knows, perhaps even go from preferred walk on to scholarship player! In the meantime he’s also working to give back to his community this summer.

Campbell back home for parts of the summer. And he took time out of his own schedule to help fellow Bay alum Janarius Robinson run his summer cheer and football camp this past Saturday. CJ ran for more than 13 hundred yards and put up over two thousand yards from scrimmage with 25 td’s in his senior year at Bay before accepting a walk-on spot at Florida State. So far he’s had both struggles and some successes in Tallahassee. He sat out his first year there, then had to overcome an injury in year two. Despite that injury he did manage to get into six games, and scored two td’s. And this summer, he tells us he’s healthy, and getting a full, unrestricted off-season and he’s putting the emphasis on hard work!

”I’m just fine tuning, getting a little stronger, making sure my body is right.” Campbell told us Saturday. “I got the right weight, I’m hydrated. Just the little things like that, that people might not pay attention too but will play a big factor when it goes into camp and it’s 110 degrees with pads on. Other than that, just watching a lot of film on myself, getting used to, you know, getting back to the speed of things and making sure my body is right, is really the main thing.”

Again CJ finding the end zone twice in games last season, that he says has whet his appetite for more of the same.

“I’m building off my goals, you know, I got in the box two times, it felt great, and now the goal this year is to keep going. I don’t know what opportunities I’ll be presented, I don’t know what the future holds but I just got to make sure I’m prepared. You know, one of my coaches always says “don’t let the opportunity embarrass you”, so just all we do is prepare for that moment, continue to prepare. For the offense in total, I think it’s going to be an electric and explosive year for us.”

And perhaps when all the recruiting is finished, he could land that much coveted scholarship, though that remains to be seen.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.