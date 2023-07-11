Deputy dies after inmate strangles him with handcuffs during escape attempt, officials say

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack. (Source: WRTV, Marion County Sheriff's Dept., CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt in Indianapolis, according to court documents released Tuesday.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack, which Indianapolis police are investigating as an “intentional act of homicide,” Officer Shane Foley said.

Durm’s cause of death was “ligature strangulation” and has been ruled a homicide, the county coroner’s office announced Tuesday. Durm, a 38-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, was married with four children.

Police said inmate Orlando Mitchell, 34, assaulted Durm on Monday while the van was inside the sally port, or fortified entrance, of the Adult Detention Center on the city’s south side.

Mitchell has not been charged in Durm’s death, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday that a charging decision was not expected “prior to Thursday afternoon at the very earliest.”

The accused inmate used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the deputy, according to court documents. (WTHR, MARION COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)

But a probable cause affidavit released Tuesday states that video shows Durm arriving at the detention center about 11:30 a.m. Monday in a Marion County Sheriff’s Office van after returning from taking Mitchell to a hospital visit.

The video shows Durm exit the van and open its rear door, at which point Mitchell opened the van’s inner door and is seen raising his hands above Durm’s head and placing them around Durm’s neck, according to the affidavit.

“Mitchell then uses the chain linking his handcuffs to choke Deputy Durm,” it states, adding that while Durm tried to get the chain off of his neck, both he and Mitchell fell to the ground.

“Mitchell stays on top of Durm, continuing to choke him until Durm quits moving,” the affidavit states.

Mitchell then found Durm’s handcuff key, unlocked his handcuffs, got into the van, backed it up and exited the sally port of the detention center while smashing into a gate, officials said. He then drove the van a short distance and crashed into a wooden pole before other deputies returned him to custody.

Mitchell has been jailed since September 2022 awaiting trial for the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Walton. A telephone message seeking comment was left Tuesday for an attorney representing Mitchell in that case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was left with minor injuries, and the community left with a lot of...
Investigation launched into Seagrove incident, residents react
On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
84-year-old Stephan Henriques missing
Family of missing Callaway man speaks out
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Officials say a single pickup truck had become engulfed in flames.
Fire breaks out at Northwest Florida airport

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Man paralyzed by police gets $20M settlement
Friends, colleagues remember Indianapolis deputy allegedly killed by inmate
FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea conducts 1st ICBM launch in 3 months after making threat over alleged US spy flights
Pastor Michael Shover of Christ the Redeemer Church in Pella, left, argues with Ryan Maher, of...
Iowa Republicans pass bill banning most abortions after about 6 weeks
Arrest in Walton Co Car Burglaries
Fort Walton Beach man arrested in connection to string of Walton County car burglaries