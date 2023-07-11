Brother of Aaron Hernandez ordered re-arrested on brick-throwing charges at ESPN

FILE - This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department...
FILE - This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez. The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus and eluding police during brief pursuits in other towns. A judge has ordered the re-arrest of Dennis Hernandez after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.(Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A judge has ordered the re-arrest of Aaron Hernandez’s brother, Dennis, after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.

The 37-year-old, who was known as DJ Hernandez when he played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the mid-2000s, was originally arrested in March. Police said he went to ESPN in a car, possibly an Uber, and threw a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto the property before leaving.

The note said: “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez,” according to police.

Hernandez, the older brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, was scheduled to enter a plea in Superior Court on July 7 to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. He did not show up for that court appearance, according to court records.

Bristol police said Hernandez was not in their custody as of Tuesday morning.

No lawyers for Hernandez are listed in court records. Email messages sent to several addresses associated with him were not immediately returned. A phone message seeking comment was also left at the public defender’s office. Hernandez grew up in Bristol and recently had lived in Florida.

His younger brother, who was a tight end for the Patriots, killed himself in 2017 in a prison cell while serving a murder sentence.

In March, Bristol police said they received an anonymous complaint from someone who said they were concerned about Dennis Hernandez because he said he wanted to destroy property at the state Capitol and at ESPN.

ESPN declined comment other than to say in a statement that it is cooperating with police.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

84-year-old Stephan Henriques missing
Family of missing Callaway man speaks out
At least one person was left with minor injuries, and the community left with a lot of...
Investigation launched into Seagrove incident, residents react
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Gregory Gross is wheeled from a news conference about his arrest by Yuba City Police, in...
California man paralyzed from run-in with police gets $20 million settlement
Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
A surging river threatens Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water
J.J. and T.J. Watt are the first brothers to appear on the Wheaties box together.
NFL’s Watt brothers make history on Wheaties box
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse,...
A grand jury sworn in Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral