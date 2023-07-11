Former Lynn Haven Mayor now serving prison time

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former Lynn Haven Mayor, Margo Anderson, is now serving prison time in Marianna.

She’s serving a month in prison for her role in a large Lynn Haven city corruption investigation.

The judge ordered her to turn herself in no later than Monday.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has her listed in the FCI Marianna Facility.

She asked via her lawyer during her sentencing, to serve her sentence the Jacksonville area, but that request was not granted.

