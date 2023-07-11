Former Lynn Haven Mayor now serving prison time

Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson is asking the court to dismiss her case due to alleged...
Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson is asking the court to dismiss her case due to alleged misconduct from federal prosecutors.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former Lynn Haven Mayor, Margo Anderson, is now serving prison time in Marianna.

She’s serving a month in prison for her role in a large Lynn Haven city corruption investigation.

The judge ordered her to turn herself in no later than Monday.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has her listed in the FCI Marianna Facility.

She asked via her lawyer during her sentencing, to serve her sentence the Jacksonville area, but that request was not granted.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

84-year-old Stephan Henriques missing
Family of missing Callaway man speaks out
At least one person was left with minor injuries, and the community left with a lot of...
Investigation launched into Seagrove incident, residents react
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
PCB community and BCSO cadets create double red flag warning signs to place along shoreline
Bay County community works together to raise double red flag awareness with new signs
Missing Callaway Man Update
Double Reg Flag Signs