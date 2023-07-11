Hit or miss storms develop today, some strong

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar over land this morning with storms developing over the Gulf and near the Forgotten Coast. We could see a few stray showers over Gulf and Franklin Counties this morning but we’re no longer expecting a robust chance for rain today.

With mostly to partly sunny skies we’ll warm fast from the warm and humid upper 70s this morning. Temperatures will get toasty warm this afternoon with only limited rain chances to cool us off. Highs reach the upper 80s on the coast near 90 degrees to the low 90s inland with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

That’s enough heat and humidity to try and create some rising motion for storm development. However, upper level forcing for lift from yesterday’s trough has slid just offshore into the Gulf south and Mid-Atlantic States east. A lot of dry air is moving in aloft at the base of this troughing pattern now.

We’ll be able to overcome this and pop off a few scattered daytime heating showers or storms this afternoon. Any storms that do develop could drop brief downpours with gusty winds.

With a surface front draped along the Florida Alabama state line, we’ll have best forcing for these storms along and south of Hwy20 with a 30-40% chance for basically a hit or miss storm. Lower rain chances will be found north of I-10 into Alabama.

The upper level trough retreats north and weakens into the midweek. But we’ll still be able to develop some scattered storms mainly on the coast in the morning to inland in the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday with help from daytime heating and the sea breeze. About an hours worth of your afternoons could catch one, better chances away from the beaches or the coast.

With the retreated trough up in the Midwest and Ohio Valley to our north, northwesterly winds around the base of the trough could send storm systems out of the Southern Plains and into our region for late Friday and into the weekend at times. Tracking these convective systems more than a day out comes with high amount of uncertainty. So stay tuned!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny with a few coastal showers near Gulf and Franklin Counties this morning and a few hit or miss storms along or south of Hwy20 in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a bit more heat developing toward the end of the week with heat indices returning to the triple digits.

