Suspect in custody after standoff with Las Vegas police, SWAT at Caesars Palace ends

An armed man is holding a woman hostage inside a hotel room at Caesars Palace
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Law enforcement in Las Vegas arrested a suspect following a standoff at the Caesar Palace resort.

Law enforcement, including SWAT, responded to an apparent hostage situation at the resort Tuesday morning.

Police say they received a report of a domestic disturbance at the hotel. When they attempted to make contact with the people in the room, a man refused to open the door and said he was armed.

A window to the room was broken and objects were thrown out of it, while negotiators were speaking with the man involved.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Bureau Commander Stephen Connell said no shots were fired by police or the suspect. The floor of the hotel where the room is located has been locked down.

LNL: Hostage situation at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. LNL's Graham Ulkins anchors.

Connell added they were told the woman was pulled into the room by the man.

“We are aware of the security incident at Caesars Palace,” Caesars Entertainment said in a statement. “Our team is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on scene who are handling the investigation.”

Broken glass and furniture fell intermittently for about an hour from a window of the Palace Tower, said Associated Press writer John Marshall, who was on vacation with family. Marshall said it appeared the incident unfolded several floors above his room on the fifth floor.

“It looks like he’s pretty much emptied the room of furniture,” Marshall said of the man barricaded upstairs. Marshall said seat cushions, a chair and other items hit a ledge outside the window of his room, and some fell to the pool area that Marshall said had been evacuated before about noon.

Officer Aden Ocampo Gomez, a Las Vegas police spokesman, said there were no immediate reports of injuries to anyone in the pool area.

Marshall said he and his family had no word from the hotel about what was happening but said they remained in their room as a precaution. Hotel housekeeping staff members were still working in nearby rooms, he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was left with minor injuries, and the community left with a lot of...
Investigation launched into Seagrove incident, residents react
On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
84-year-old Stephan Henriques missing
Family of missing Callaway man speaks out
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Officials say a single pickup truck had become engulfed in flames.
Fire breaks out at Northwest Florida airport

Latest News

Amtrak train derailment causes morning chaos for commuters
GRAPHIC: Man paralyzed by police gets $20M settlement
Friends, colleagues remember Indianapolis deputy allegedly killed by inmate
FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea conducts 1st ICBM launch in 3 months after making threat over alleged US spy flights
Pastor Michael Shover of Christ the Redeemer Church in Pella, left, argues with Ryan Maher, of...
Iowa Republicans pass bill banning most abortions after about 6 weeks