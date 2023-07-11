Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop Friday.

Bay County Sheriff’s Officials said investigators with Special Investigations conducted the traffic stop on a car driven by Jesse Ian Lambert. During the stop, a BCSO K9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics within the car.

Investigators said during a search they found 181.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of fentanyl, oxycodone pills, and drug paraphernalia in a bag owned by Lambert.

Lambert was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

