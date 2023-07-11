Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop Friday.

Bay County Sheriff’s Officials said investigators with Special Investigations conducted the traffic stop on a car driven by Jesse Ian Lambert. During the stop, a BCSO K9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics within the car.

Investigators said during a search they found 181.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of fentanyl, oxycodone pills, and drug paraphernalia in a bag owned by Lambert.

Lambert was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
