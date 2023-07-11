Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation

On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force and Calhoun/Liberty County’s K-9 teams for a warrants round-up operation.(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Twelve people were put in custody after deputies say they all had felony warrants out for their arrest.

On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force and Calhoun/Liberty County’s K-9 teams for a warrants round-up operation.

Two residential search warrants were made in Blountstown and Altha. This resulted in the arrest of Jesse Peterson, Darlene Lamb, and Roberto Torres Jr. All were arrested on various possession or trafficking charges.

The following individuals were arrested after the remaining warrants were served:

  • James Timothy Champion, Timothy “Eric” Glass, and Mathew Woods were charged with selling a controlled substance.
  • Rex Alton Tucker was charged with selling a controlled substance, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting with violence.
  • James Milton “Sambo” Ammons and Shontavious Peterson were charged with 2 counts of selling a controlled substance within 1000 ft. of a real property.
  • Shawn Lee Reddick was charged with selling a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Susan Darleen Hobbs was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • John Joseph Berry “Squeeky” was charged with violation of a probation warrant.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

84-year-old Stephan Henriques missing
Family of missing Callaway man speaks out
At least one person was left with minor injuries, and the community left with a lot of...
Investigation launched into Seagrove incident, residents react
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson is asking the court to dismiss her case due to alleged...
Former Lynn Haven Mayor now serving prison time
PCB community and BCSO cadets create double red flag warning signs to place along shoreline
Bay County community works together to raise double red flag awareness with new signs
Missing Callaway Man Update
Double Reg Flag Signs