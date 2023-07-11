Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Twelve people were put in custody after deputies say they all had felony warrants out for their arrest.

On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force and Calhoun/Liberty County’s K-9 teams for a warrants round-up operation.

Two residential search warrants were made in Blountstown and Altha. This resulted in the arrest of Jesse Peterson, Darlene Lamb, and Roberto Torres Jr. All were arrested on various possession or trafficking charges.

The following individuals were arrested after the remaining warrants were served:

James Timothy Champion, Timothy “Eric” Glass, and Mathew Woods were charged with selling a controlled substance.

Rex Alton Tucker was charged with selling a controlled substance, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting with violence.

James Milton “Sambo” Ammons and Shontavious Peterson were charged with 2 counts of selling a controlled substance within 1000 ft. of a real property.

Shawn Lee Reddick was charged with selling a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Susan Darleen Hobbs was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Joseph Berry “Squeeky” was charged with violation of a probation warrant.

