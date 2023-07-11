US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven

FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. U.S. auto...
FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail. Investigators contacted some of the owners and found 25 reports of minor injuries.

Many reported a popping noise when they opened the door as a bracket begins to separate. The agency says continued use could dislodge the door, and it could fail to latch when closed.

Ford says it’s working with the agency to support the investigation.

NHTSA says the probe will determine whether the problem creates an unreasonable risk to highway safety. The agency could seek a recall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

84-year-old Stephan Henriques missing
Family of missing Callaway man speaks out
At least one person was left with minor injuries, and the community left with a lot of...
Investigation launched into Seagrove incident, residents react
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
Gregory Gross is wheeled from a news conference about his arrest by Yuba City Police, in...
California man paralyzed from run-in with police gets $20 million settlement
Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
A surging river threatens Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water
J.J. and T.J. Watt are the first brothers to appear on the Wheaties box together.
NFL’s Watt brothers make history on Wheaties box
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse,...
A grand jury sworn in Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election