Bay and FSU alum Robinson hoping for big things in the season ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay and Florida State alum Janarius Robinson has had a somewhat rocky start to his NFL career, he’s hoping this upcoming season will help turn things around for him. Robinson drafted by the Vikings three years ago, but was forced to sit out his rookie season with an injury. Then after being traded from Minnesota to Philadelphia, another injury cut his season short in 2023.

”Crazy process last year just going from the Vikings to the Eagles you know, signing a contract over their Week 2.” Janarius told us as he hosted a free cheer and football camp in Panama City Saturday. “It was a blessing in disguise, I mean, being able to go there and go to the Super Bowl in year 2, it’s kind of crazy but I’m blessed and fortunate enough to be there. I love it there and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me there in that organization.”

And even though Janarius was on the roster last year, he wasn’t able to contribute outside of the practice squad. So, this summer, he’s working on becoming the best version of JRob he can. “What I’m zoning in and working on is just being Janarius.” The 4th year pro says. “Just going out there, letting it loose, and just deal with whatever happens after that. As long as I know I went out there and gave it my all, that’s all that really matters. I can’t be more eager to go out there this training camp and put on a show and be able to contribute to the team next year. This is the most important part of your off season, you have the off seaon in March, the spring off season, but then you also have the summer one. This is the one where you want to get your body in shape and get your mental right to go back in July and ultimately win a job and earn a roster spot.” JRob is hoping to be a big part of next season’s run back to the Super Bowl. But just making it back to the big game isn’t enough for JRob and the Dirty Birds from Philly. They’re looking for that Championship bling. “So it’s kind of crazy getting to experience going to a NFC championship game and getting a NFC championship ring at the end of the season, that’s not the one that we really wanted but you know, it’s still new year, new team but it’s the same process you know. Whatever we did last year, we stick to our process of the Eagles, our foundation, what we know worked and that’s what we’ll go back to this year to ultimately get back to that next Super Bowl.” Now that Janarius has hosted his Win Within Youth Camp this past week, there’s less than 2 months before the season, so it’s time to lock in.

