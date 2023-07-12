Beating the heat with style at JD Maclang Boutique

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When fun styles meet cool and breathable clothing, we are happy shoppers. Over at JD Maclang Boutique, that’s exactly what you get.

A beach girl at heart, owner Jeanette Rich, said she wanted her store to be a place where locals and tourist alike want to shop and find the perfect outfit that lasts all day in the Florida climate.

Located at 625 US Hwy 231Panama City, Fl 32405, JD Maclang offers everything from women’s fashion to permanent jewelry and accessories.

Stay up to date on the latest arrivals at JD Maclang on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.