Community BBQ hosted by non-proft in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Project Feeding our Homeless and Hungry is hosting a community event at the end of July.

The non-profit will be having its first Community Backyard BBQ.

The founder of the organization Machelle Akins said that she hopes that not only the people they serve in the non-profit but community members come to the event as well.

It will be on July 29th and it starts at 12 p.m. at the Marie Motel in Downtown Panama City.

