Community BBQ hosted by non-proft in Panama City

By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Project Feeding our Homeless and Hungry is hosting a community event at the end of July.

The non-profit will be having its first Community Backyard BBQ.

The founder of the organization Machelle Akins said that she hopes that not only the people they serve in the non-profit but community members come to the event as well.

It will be on July 29th and it starts at 12 p.m. at the Marie Motel in Downtown Panama City.

For more information about the event watch the interview attached to this story!

