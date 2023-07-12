Filipino American Association of Bay County Celebrates Barrio Fiesta

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a festive and fun cultural experience, The Filipino American Association of Bay County invites you to their Barrio Fiesta Sunday, July 16.

This annual celebration is free to the public with delicious goodies for sale to help raise money for scholarships awarded by the association as well as other local charities.

The fiesta kicks at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church located at 1003 N East Ave in Panama City.

Through music, dancing, and entertainment, the ladies of the Filipino American Association of Bay County said they are excited every year to share their cultural with the entire community.

The association puts on many events throughout the year. For more information visit their Facebook page here.

