Fort Walton Beach man arrested in connection to string of Walton County car burglaries

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach man has been arrested and charged with multiple car burglaries after being spotted in the area days after the crimes.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to the Mack Bayou area on July 5th, following several reports of overnight car burglaries.

The suspect was seen on security cameras wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pants. Video shows him entering multiple unlocked cars, stealing a gun and more than $600 cash.

Cameras also captured a black sedan, believed to be a 2019 two-door Chevrolet Camaro, driving around the area at the time of the burglaries.

WCSO deputies said they also responded to Buck Road in Santa Rosa Beach around 3 a.m. July 10th. A caller reported a suspicious vehicle, matching the black sedan seen on security footage. The caller said a man got out of the vehicle, locked it, and walked into the Driftwood Estates neighborhood.

According to deputies, a short time later they spotted suspect Ke’ame Deshae Stoudmire, 29, of Fort Walton Beach, coming out of the Driftwood Estates neighborhood. Stoudmire was riding a bicycle and fled once he saw deputies.

Stoudmire was later found hiding near a dock on Anchor Lane. He was wearing the same clothes seen on video during the burglaries on July 4th.

Stoudmire was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling, obstruction without violence, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, two counts of petit theft, and fire counts of vehicle burglary.

