FWC explains what to do if you see a bear in your area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the past few weeks, a lot of people have seen bears in their neighborhoods or maybe even swimming in the Gulf.

But the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tells NewsChannel 7 it’s normal to see more bear activity this time of year.

“So, bears are very seasonal, so in the wintertime, they’re slower. You know, they’re in hibernation for the most part. When they emerge in the spring, they’re really hungry. So, they’re trying to find any food available that’s on the landscape,” FWC’s Bear Management Program Coordinator, Mike Orlando, said.

If you’ve noticed some smaller bears roaming around there is a reason for that too.

“This time of the year, its breeding season, which means you have a bunch of young juvenile animals that are breaking up with their mom in basically a family unit breakup. So, the mother kicks the comes out and then she starts the breeding process over again,” Orlando said.’s breeding season, which means you have a bunch of young juvenile animals that are breaking up with their mom in basically a family unit breakup. So, the mother kicks the comes out and then she starts the breeding process over again,” Orlando said.

This is why a lot of these guys are moving around all over the place.

“We have lots of animals just moving across the landscape looking for new territory. Looking for mates and now we’re going to start moving into the fall where they’re preparing for winter again. So, they’re going to be trying to consume as many calories as possible, getting ready for the fall. So that could go from like around 5 to 7000 calories a day in the summer to almost 20,000 calories in the fall,” Orlando said.

If you’re going for a morning walk, and you see a bear. Experts advise that you do not get too close to it.

“We don’t want people to be afraid of bears, but we do want to give them a lot of respect. You know, they are large animals that can be, you know, dangerous at times if you put them in a position to be. Make sure that they don’t feel uncomfortable and that you’re getting yourself into a position where you can enjoy seeing a bear, but from a distance. That’s what we’re looking for,” Orlando said.

If you have any questions about bears in your area, you can always call the FWC.

“Anytime somebody feels uncomfortable, or they want to just talk about bears, call the agency, so we can give them technical advice or education outreach over the phone, that sort of thing. If you have a bear that’s actually making you feel really uncomfortable by coming up on your porch or you know, breaking into a screen enclosure or doing something along those lines, we want to know about that. We could do some technical assistance. And if need be, we might end up having to, you know, capture and relocate a bear,” Orlando said.

Here are a few tips to make sure bears aren’t going through your yard.

“So having your garbage secured is absolutely a necessity if you live in bear country and not just for bears too. And raccoons and coyotes and, you know, neighborhood dogs. There are lots of things that access it. So, keeping your garbage secure. Is the best case to keep bears out of your neighborhood and out of your yard,” Orlando said.

Lastly, do not feed the bears.

“Do not intentionally or unintentionally feed bears. It almost always ends poorly for the bear, and it just generally causes problems in the neighborhood and for you and your families. It’s just best to keep any attractants away from them and keep the bears in the woods,” Orlando said.

If you are a dog owner, Orlando also recommends that you feed them indoors, so the bear is not tempted to eat the dog food. Also, you can put away the bird seed because the bears will go after that too.

