House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Biden administration and border control remain in the crosshairs of Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.). The House Homeland Security Chairman is continuing his crusade against the Biden administration’s handling of the southwest border. He told a friendly crowd at the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation that stricter policies are needed.

“It’s a continuing fight and it requires resolve,” said Green.

Green and his GOP colleagues have consistently criticized DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for not fixing what they call a crisis at the southern border.

Republicans argue the ‘Secure the Border Act’ is the answer. The bill that passed the House two months ago with zero Democrat support would provide funding to restart construction of the border wall, increase personnel, bolster technology, and more.

Green pledged to the Heritage Foundation to hold Mayorkas accountable.

“He is totally disregarding the entire foundation of our government. It’s unacceptable,” said Green.

Green is engaged in a five-part investigation into Mayorkas that includes dereliction of duty, which he says they are just wrapping up.

Republicans and some Democrats criticized the administration for letting Title 42 expire in May - the COVID era policy that restricted the flow of immigrants into the country in the name of public health.

But the administration’s new policies call for strict rules in the asylum-seeking process, with harsh penalties for rule breakers. Customs and Border Patrol data show decreasing numbers of illegal crossings.

“The Biden administration is enforcing border and immigration laws in an orderly and humane way,” said Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) in a hearing last month.

Thompson defended Secretary Mayorkas and criticized Republicans for not working with Democrats on a bipartisan border bill. Thompson said Mayorkas is fulfilling his duty and should not be impeached like some Republicans are calling for.

“You certainly don’t impeach a cabinet secretary to appease extreme members of your political party,” said Thompson.

While Republicans hang their hats on the border legislation passed in May, the bill will not get the support it needs in a Democrat-controlled Senate.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

