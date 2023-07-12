Investigation ongoing after woman found in road

WAUSAU, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found lying dead in the road Wednesday morning.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working to figure out what happened.

They say a driver saw her before 5:30 a.m. on Firetower Road near Wausau.

Details are limited due to the early stages of the investigation, but we’re told they don’t believe she’s from Washington County. The case is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Call WCSO if you saw anything or know anything about what happened.

We have a crew headed to the scene to bring updates.

