Investigation ongoing after woman found in road

Case being investigated as homicide
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
A death investigation is underway in Knox County(WKYT)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found lying dead in the road Wednesday morning.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working to figure out what happened.

They say a driver saw her before 5:30 a.m. on Firetower Road near Wausau.

Details are limited due to the early stages of the investigation, but we’re told they don’t believe she’s from Washington County. The case is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Call WCSO if you saw anything or know anything about what happened.

We have a crew headed to the scene to bring updates.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
Officials say a single pickup truck had become engulfed in flames.
Fire breaks out at Northwest Florida airport
Anderson is serving a month in prison for her role in a large Lynn Haven city corruption...
Former Lynn Haven Mayor now serving prison time
Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

"What we are trying to do here is, I just want to reach as many people as I can and take a...
Panama City Beach safety director demonstrates new rip current simulator
In February, he had been indicted on an unrelated assault charge and is awaiting trial in...
Police: Dothan man arrested on sexual abuse of a child
The Filipino American Association of Bay County is inviting everyone to join in on their annual...
Filipino American Association of Bay County Celebrates Barrio Fiesta
Filipino American Association of Bay County Celebrates Barrio Fiesta