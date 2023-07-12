Northwest Florida’s Athletic Director, Ramsey Ross, Selected for Florida State College Activities Association Hall of Fame.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida A.D. Ramsey Ross, found out a few days ago he’d been selected to go into the Florida State College Activities Association Hall of Fame. The Fort Walton Beach native has spent ten years leading Raider athletics and this honor coming before his 45th birthday!

“I really enjoy my job. And the impact that we can make at this level, this junior college level is special. It’s such a vulnerable time for student athletes in the 18 to 20 year old range. And that’s the most gratifying thing to me. The Hall of Fame is great and I’m tremendously honored. But to me, I get the most satisfaction by making sure our student athletes are successful. And I’m glad to say that the vast majority that come through Northwest Florida have been successful.”

The honor also in the wake of the Northwest teams winning one national title, and two national runners up!

“When you start off the season, I think you know, we always, every sport has aspirations of winning a national championship. Or getting to that point. But realistically, it’s very difficult. And for us to imagine the year that we had and accurately predict that that was going to happen would be a little farfetched. And it’s not to say it’s not realistic, obviously we achieved it. You know I just think that it speaks to the infrastructure and expectations that our student athletes have when they come here. You know we’ve been very successful when it comes to laying a foundation. The thing that I’m most proud of is our consistency across the board.”

