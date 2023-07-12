Panama City Commissioners reduce fire assessment tax

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newly-elected Panama City Mayor Mike Rohan made a fiery effort to repeal the controversial fire assessment tax at Tuesday’s commission meeting. However, his campaign promise hasn’t succeeded, yet.

“Well, I was upset that it didn’t get revoked today because I couldn’t even get a second to my motion as you remember,” Mayor Rohan said. “But, I think we’re spending too much money and that’s what I campaigned on. I campaigned on we’re spending too much money and we need to turn the faucet off.”

Rohan argued the fire assessment tax is a burden to the taxpayers. He also said it’s wasteful spending. However, he said the city also needs to find ways to reduce spending in other areas. The mayor suggested buying fewer fire trucks and forcing each department to cut spending by five percent.

However, commissioners agreed to roll back the assessment’s rate by roughly five percent.

Commissioner Josh Street said the fire assessment covers about 50 percent of the city’s fire department budget. It’s been in place since 2020 and brings in $6 million annually for the city.

“Before we start being reckless and start cutting $6 million out of the city’s budget, we need to know what services, what programs, what employees, what pieces of equipment [can go,]” Street said. “Whatever that may be, we need to know what we’re cutting before we actually start making those cuts.”

Street also said the city will explore how the rate can get reduced even further if the fire assessment can’t get repealed entirely. City officials will examine what the city’s budget would look like without a fire assessment in place, too.

The city will have a budget workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall July 20th. City leaders said the budget is due in August.

