Panama City Commissioners set qualifications for city manager position

PC City Manager Qualifications
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The clock is ticking to find the right person for Panama City’s next city manager.

The job search all stems after the city’s current City Manager, Mark McQueen, announced his resignation unexpectedly in May.

However, commissioners made some progress at Tuesday’s meeting. They came to an agreement on qualifications they’re looking for in a city manager. Some of these include providing strategic leadership and guidance to all city departments. Having a strong grasp of federal, state, and county laws are a must as well.

Commissioners also say they want someone who is eager to tackle the city’s rebuild projects.

“There’s a long list of qualifications and what we worked on today as a team is we started refining the qualifications we want to see,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “Whether that’d be someone who’s managed a budget over $10 million. Whether that’d be someone who has a bachelors, someone who has a masters. All of those specific qualifications are what we discussed today, and ultimately, we ended up in agreement.”

There is no age requirement. The requirements and qualifications will be included in the job posting for the next 30 days. People can find the job description on the city’s website.

