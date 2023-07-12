Part of Bay Loop Road in Freeport to be rebuilt

By Claire Jones
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One popular road, leading to many booming neighborhoods, in Freeport is set to get some new improvements.

Crews reportedly began the beginning stages of rebuilding the part of the roadway that goes over Bear Creek along County Road 83A, also known as Bay Loop Road, Monday.

As of right now, there is only a drainage system under the road. The part of the roadway over the water is set to be entirely rebuilt and will be closed as crews work on it.

There reportedly will be a bridge built under the road to allow more water to flow under it.

”We are replacing two box culverts with a modern bridge, in an area that is growing greatly, which will improve both the transportation side of everything, as well as the drainage side from the drainage basin that goes into the bear creek and exits out to the bay,” said Jim Harman, project administrator at the Walton County Public Works Department.

Harman added the project is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

