Police: Dothan man arrested on sexual abuse of a child

In February, he had been indicted on an unrelated assault charge and is awaiting trial in Houston County Circuit Court.(Dothan Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WJHG/WECP) - A Dothan man is in custody after police say he sexually abused a victim under 12 years old.

WTVY reports investigators arrested 38-year-old Avery Lerenza Sanders on Wednesday, according to court records.

Details were limited, per sex allegations of this nature.

However, this is reportedly not Sander’s first charge.

In February, he had been indicted on an unrelated assault charge and is awaiting trial in Houston County Circuit Court.

Court records show in 2014, Sanders was also allegedly a fugitive from justice and living in Tallahassee.

