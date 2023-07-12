Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million, 6th highest in lottery game’s history

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $750 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, the sixth highest in the history of the game.

No ticket matched the Monday drawing of white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18.

Ticket buyers have a chance at either $750 million paid out in yearly increments or a $378.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $560 million, with a cash option of $281.1 million.

Nobody won the top prize in Tuesday’s drawing. There hasn’t been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since April 18.

