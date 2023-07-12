Scattered storms are likely today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s going to be an active morning on radar as we already have a few spotty showers popping up. More will develop, especially around the coast, throughout the morning shifting inland into the midday and afternoon.

Temperatures and dew points are leading to a very warm and humid start. We’ll have a heat advisory go into effect later this morning and linger into the late day forecast for oppressive heat outside any rain. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s near 90 on the coast to low 90s inland. But with a dew point in the oppressive upper 70s to near 80 degrees, we’ll actually feel much more like 103 to 108 outside any storms trying to cool us off.

It’s looking like an abundant chance for rain with the excessive moisture returning to our atmosphere today. An upper level trough is retreating to the northeast pulling yesterday’s drier air out to the Mid-Atlantic. Upper level moisture is returning from the northwest as storms develop off the rim of an upper level ridge of high pressure in Texas. In combination with daytime heating and a weak stalled out front at the surface in the Southeast, we’ll be able to create widely scattered batches of rain today.

The good news is as long as the rain and cloud cover are around, we’ll be able to stunt the extreme heat. Yet outside any showers or storms today, it’ll be a scorcher. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks from any strenuous outdoor activities.

We’ll remain in this unsettled pattern heading into the rest of the week where hot and humid conditions develop into a half hour or hours worth of a shower or storm each day.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with rain likely at times for most of NWFL, rain chance at 70%. Highs today reach up to near 90 with a heat index of 103 to 108°, a Heat Advisory is in effect for today. Your 7 Day Forecast has an unsettled pattern ahead where you’ll have a decent chance at catching some rain for an hour or maybe more through the end of the week and weekend.

