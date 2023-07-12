St. Andrews Marina could potentially be managed by private entity

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A staple in Downtown Panama City could start making noticeable improvements. However, it could be a private company that’s taking charge of its rebuild efforts this time around.

Panama City could enter into a public-private partnership with a local business to help restore the St. Andrews Marina. The creators of St. Andrews Marina Partners, LLC, provided an interest letter at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

City officials said they’re considering the LLC. However, they’re also giving other companies an opportunity to submit a bid for the next 30 days. Commissioners said the selected business would bring capital and expertise to the city.

It could also help speed up repair efforts.

“What we do know right know is it’s about a $10 million project just to put back as was,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “FEMA is only going to pick up 4.8 percent of that, and that’s including going through all the FEMA steps to get there. So, the city is already on the hook for $5 million. That’s without putting anything into a pavilion or any of the other improvements we want to make into the marina.”

