St. Andrews Marina could potentially be managed by private entity

The St Andrews Marina still needs millions of dollars for restoration purposes.
The St Andrews Marina still needs millions of dollars for restoration purposes.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A staple in Downtown Panama City could start making noticeable improvements. However, it could be a private company that’s taking charge of its rebuild efforts this time around.

Panama City could enter into a public-private partnership with a local business to help restore the St. Andrews Marina. The creators of St. Andrews Marina Partners, LLC, provided an interest letter at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

City officials said they’re considering the LLC. However, they’re also giving other companies an opportunity to submit a bid for the next 30 days. Commissioners said the selected business would bring capital and expertise to the city.

It could also help speed up repair efforts.

“What we do know right know is it’s about a $10 million project just to put back as was,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “FEMA is only going to pick up 4.8 percent of that, and that’s including going through all the FEMA steps to get there. So, the city is already on the hook for $5 million. That’s without putting anything into a pavilion or any of the other improvements we want to make into the marina.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was left with minor injuries, and the community left with a lot of...
Investigation launched into Seagrove incident, residents react
On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
84-year-old Stephan Henriques missing
Family of missing Callaway man speaks out
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Victim identified in Marianna shooting death
Officials say a single pickup truck had become engulfed in flames.
Fire breaks out at Northwest Florida airport

Latest News

Arrest in Walton Co Car Burglaries
Fort Walton Beach man arrested in connection to string of Walton County car burglaries
As of right now, there is only a drainage system under the road. The part of the roadway over...
Part of Bay Loop Road in Freeport to be rebuilt
After crowds swarmed the beaches along Walton County on the Fourth of July, county officials...
Walton County Sheriff proposes beach restrictions after rowdy Fourth of July
Walton County School District’s “EPIC” van drives around to different parts of the county four...
Walton County School District “EPIC” van helping kids stay engaged over summer break
Bay District Schools works to hire more substitute teachers through potential partnership and...
Bay District Schools experiencing substitute teacher shortage