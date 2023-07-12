Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 70s to near 80. On Wednesday deeper moisture will flood in bringing a better chance of storms. Rain chances will be 50%. Highs will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s. The rain chances will stay around 50-60% through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

