Two veteran juco coaches talk about how much recruiting has changed in recent years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -My how things have changed in the landscape of college basketball recruiting in recent years. Just ask the likes of Gaffney and Tyndall.

We’ve been talking with some of the area juco coaches in recent days about how their respective summer recruiting seasons are going. For instance both G.C. mens coach Phil Gaffney and Chipola mens coach Donnie Tyndall more than halfway through the process, as they both look to restock nearly their entire rosters. As part of those conversations, I spoke with both of them, each with more than three decades in college coaching, how much the recruiting process has changed the last five years or so given both technology with programs like “synergy” and the transfer portal.

”Now I can see if somebody is in the transfer portal.” Coach Gaffney said. “I’ll give you an example, we were recruiting a young man from East Carolina, Jackson Ellingsworth. Well you hear that he, you go see the transfer portal, he’s available. You go onto synergy, and you look at him, you see him on there. You see what film he has. And then you know you can go call his high school coach. And see what he’s doing. You get contact information on him it’s totally different.”

”It is nice from a standpoint that you don’t have to be out as much recruiting in person because of the video footage that you were able to get so easily nowadays.” Coach Tyndall told me. “Whether it’s his highlight tape or an AAU event where you can actually watch it being streamed online. So that’s nice. But some thing with me, I don’t think I’m a good enough evaluator of talent to be able to just make a decision based solely and completely off the video. So I always want to at least go see the kid play one time in person. Or have him come to campus and have him play with our guys so I can lay my eyes on him at least one time.”

Both say they are closing in on wrapping up recruiting, both adding they like to keep a scholarship or two open so transfers who enter the portal late in the process can still be signed.

