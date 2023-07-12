Unaccompanied migrant girl from Guatemala dies in US custody from underlying disease, officials say

The girl had been hospitalized at El Paso Children’s Hospital for a significant, pre-existing...
The girl had been hospitalized at El Paso Children’s Hospital for a significant, pre-existing illness.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An unaccompanied 15-year-old migrant girl from Guatemala died on Monday from an underlying disease while in federal custody, according to officials.

This marks the fourth death of a child in U.S. government custody this year.

The girl had been hospitalized at El Paso Children’s Hospital for a significant, pre-existing illness when she was referred from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to the Office of Refugee Resettlement in May, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement Tuesday.

The girl was provided medical treatment “according to the mother’s wishes and aligned with the recommendations of the hospital’s health care provider team,” the statement said.

The girl’s condition deteriorated Friday, and she died Monday as a result of multi-organ failure due to an underlying disease, officials said. Officials said her mother and brother were with her when she died and in the days leading up to her death.

Officials did not release the girl’s name or say when she had entered the country.

In May, a 17-year-old boy from Honduras died in U.S. custody. Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died at a holding center in Safety Harbor, Florida. His mother said her son had epilepsy but showed no signs of being seriously ill before he left for the United States.

Days later, an 8-year-old girl from Panama who had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia died while she and her family were in custody of Border Patrol in Harlingen, Texas. The mother of Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez said agents repeatedly ignored pleas to hospitalize Anadith as her daughter felt pain in her bones, struggled to breathe and was unable to walk.

In March, a 4-year-old “medically fragile unaccompanied child from Honduras” died at a hospital in Michigan, according to a Health and Human Services statement at the time.

The deaths raised questions and scrutiny over the qualifications of U.S. agents to handle medical emergencies by migrants in their custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
Officials say a single pickup truck had become engulfed in flames.
Fire breaks out at Northwest Florida airport
Anderson is serving a month in prison for her role in a large Lynn Haven city corruption...
Former Lynn Haven Mayor now serving prison time
Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Panama City man arrested on drug trafficking charges
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
Investigation ongoing after woman found in road

Latest News

Tracy Chapman is discussing country music star Luke Combs' success with a cover of "Fast Car."
Tracy Chapman ‘honored’ seeing Luke Combs’ success with ‘Fast Car’ cover
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department shows James...
Dentist accused of poisoning wife searched online for ways to get away with murder, police say
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million, 6th highest in lottery game’s history