Walton County School District “EPIC” van helping kids stay engaged over summer break

Walton County School District’s “EPIC” van drives around to different parts of the county four days a week. It brings educational material, as well as snacks and drinks, to kids.(WJHG)
By Claire Jones
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a van in DeFuniak Springs with one purpose: keeping kids engaged in learning over the summer.

Walton County School District’s “EPIC” van drives around to different parts of the county four days a week. It brings educational material, as well as snacks and drinks, to kids.

The idea is to prevent what’s called the “summer slide” where kids fall behind due to being out of school for a few months.

To see where you can catch up with the EPIC van, click here.

