Walton County Sheriff proposes beach restrictions after rowdy Fourth of July

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After crowds swarmed the beaches along Walton County on the Fourth of July, county officials are looking for solutions. One proposed solution involves new restrictions on the beach.

Sheriff Mike Adkinson spoke at Tuesday’s county commission meeting, saying his office got nearly 700 calls just on the Fourth of July. Another problem he said they face are large groups of people on the beach.

Deputies are investigating an alleged fight in Seagrove beach, when at least one person reportedly confronted a group of more than 100 rowdy teens.

Tuesday, the sheriff asked commissioners to consider creating a new ordinance which would allow certain beach accesses to be closed during certain times in peak season.

”For the purpose of high intensity, high traffic areas or times, that we go ahead and make a decision to allow the sheriff’s office to close accesses to people who do not live in Walton County,” Adkinson said.

The sheriff said only Walton County residents would be allowed to go on the beach through those accesses when they are restricted, and people will always be allowed to leave the beach.

He said this would cut down on large, disruptive crowds on the beach, especially at night. He added a majority of teens causing disruptions are found to be from neighboring counties.

In the meantime, Sheriff Adkinson said he and his team will close certain accesses at certain times, for non-county residents, as needed to keep everything under control.

”I think long-term ordinance is the way to handle this, but between now and then just so we don’t have this problem,” Adkinson said. “The truth is, there could be 10,000 people on the beach tonight. So, if there’s too much traffic or if the crowd is unmanageable, then we’re going to go ahead and do it and say ‘look, there’s too much traffic going onto the beach, but we’ll let you come off’ and do it that way.”

The commissioners agreed to meet with the sheriff to discuss this potential change.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.