Woman's body identified in death investigation

Case being investigated as homicide
Washington County authorities are investigating after a driver found a woman lying dead in the road.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies say the female has been identified as 41-year-old Dawn Kristen Langford.

Langford’s last known address was listed as a transient out of Bay County.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

WCSO has notified Langford’s family.

If you have any information, please contact deputies at 850-638-6111, or email at tips@wcso.us.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the driver saw the woman around 5:30 Wednesday morning on Firetower Road near Wausau. They say the driver immediately called 911.

“Our deputies responded and discovered a white female deceased again laying in the middle of the road,” said Kevin Crews, Washington County sheriff.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office along with other agencies is working on this case. Officials with the sheriff’s office say they are working on this as a homicide case.

However, details are limited in the early stages of the investigation.

“There are injuries to the body that is consistent with this is a murder investigation and that’s how we are treating it at this time,” said Crews.

Sheriff’s officials believe she was brought to Washington County where the incident took place.

“At this time at this time we don’t think the individual is from Washington County I think we have established there is some ties to Bay County,” said Crews.

Authorities say they are investigating the evidence at the scene.

“We have got some evidence again we’re going to keep that close to the vest and not release that right now,” said Crews.

Sheriff’s officials say they are going to have to work backward on this case.

“Try to figure out how she got here and who the person is responsible for leaving her in the shape she was left in,” said Crews.

The next of kin has not been notified. Call the Washinton County Sheriff’s Office if you know anything about what happened.

A woman was found lying dead in the road Wednesday morning.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working to figure out what happened.

They say a driver saw her before 5:30 a.m. on Firetower Road near Wausau.

Details are limited due to the early stages of the investigation, but we’re told they don’t believe she’s from Washington County. The case is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Call WCSO if you saw anything or know anything about what happened.

We have a crew headed to the scene to bring updates.

