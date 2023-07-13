Bay Point Billfish Open Makes Charitable Donations

With big fish, come big checks.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With big fish, come big checks and that is how several local charities are feeling after a recent sport-fishing tournament.

Officials with the Bay Point Billfish Open handed them out to local charities along with appreciation for their help during the weeklong event.

The Witches of Bay Point received some of that money. They say they’ll use the cash to build an osprey nest near the marina with cameras giving people a live look. They say they hope that will promote conservation education.

The Witches of Bay Point are working with Point South Marina Bay Point to make it happen.

Susan Mason with the Witches of Bay Point said, “One of the things that the Bay Point Witches do is all of the money every year, and this is our fifth year, stays right here in this community. All of Florida will benefit with this because we will go live with the cameras, but our community will benefit from the money. We are really excited sort of pioneering this new idea, and we are just ecstatic to be doing it.”

Another organization receiving a large donation, from the Bill Fish Open is the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy center. This time $50,000.

Lori Allen, Executive Director of GCCAC, said, “People here in our community are so vested. They see the work and they want to give back. We’ve even had some events where we needed 500 volunteers and they’ve showed up. So, we did have an army of folks that came and worked all the way from local politicians to kids that came out to help with those drink tickets and making sure that we were able to get some donations. They did an amazing job and we really appreciate everybody coming out to support us.”

Allen said the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s mission is to end child abuse and sexual violence. The money will go towards the center’s buildings, providing a legacy and a forever place for people to go for safety and healing.

