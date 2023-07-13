Coach Donnie Tyndall and the Chipola Men’s Basketball Team Getting Set for Another Stellar Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’ve been visiting with some area juco coaches the last couple of weeks. Today let’s catch up with Chipola mens Head Coach Donnie Tyndall, who definitely had his work cut out for him this season. When he began this current recruiting cycle, well let’s just say it was pretty close to a complete rebuild in terms of his roster.

“The unique thing I used to day about the Junior College level, Scott, is you’re basically rebuilding your team every single year. And that’s kind of been our situation here, we’re only going to return one player who actually played in a game last season, that’s Jerald Colonel, our 6′8 center. Then we return Dontae Walker, he tore his ACL in the national tournament, so he redshirted last year and he gets this free year because of the Covid year. Then two young guys who redshirted for us, Grace Aluma and Christian (Valarezo) out of Pensacola, so on paper, only 4 returning players”, Coach Tyndall remarked.

In Coach Tyndall’s journey to fill 8 roster spots, he started with some Division 1 transfers.

“I like our group. We’ve added a couple of Division One transfers. We took a kid, Greedy Williams out of Northwestern State in Louisiana. Played 19 minutes a game on a 22 win team, started 17 ball games. We added another kid in Zocko. Zocko is a guy that was at Appalachian State a year ago. A shooter. Kind of like the kid we had a year ago, Cliff Davis. We added another big kid who is a transfer from East Tennessee State, Jeremy Gregory, who is a big physical guy. So those are three guys that I know we’re expecting contributions from from day one.”

The coach referring to is Zocko Littleton. Tyndall says he’s also added one juco transfer and a few high school recruits. Coach still has two or three scholarships still to fill. He like many coaches says he likes to hold on to one or two scholarships for latecomers to the portal who may be worth going after. By the way, Tyndall and Chipola hosting a youth camp for all ages Monday-Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.