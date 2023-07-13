Gulf Coast Baseball Hosts 2nd Youth Baseball Summer Camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over at Frazier Field, the Gulf Coast Commodores are hosting their 2nd of two summer youth baseball camps this week. About 50 kids ranging from 7 to 12 took to the field this morning around 9 to work on the baseball basics.

Throwing form, hitting mechanics, fielding techniques and skills of the like were being taught today by some current and outgoing GC players, such as Arnold alum Carson Dorsey, and Bozeman alums Jeremy Todd and Brody Longlotz, and GC coaching staff.

As I mentioned, this being the 2nd camp Coach Younger and his guys have run this summer. Their plan was to only do one but after having so much local interest in their first one, so much they were forced to create a waiting list, Younger figured they might as well dedicate a second week to fit everyone in.

“You know, I think it’s a test to how many good baseball players are in this area, and how many kids that want to play baseball. Panama City is known to have good baseball over the years a kind of, you see some really good players running around this thing. We can’t offer them right now but that’s a guy we want to keep our eye on. It’s pretty cool to have this type of turnout. I think the first one was about 75 kids and this one’s about 50 so it’s just a goof opportunity for young kids to come out and learn a little thing about baseball. We’ve got some of our players out here, we’ve got some of our coaches, so it’s a good mix of guys that have some baseball knowledge”, said Younger.

Coach Younger said the nice thing about baseball is it’s not age dependent. You need to know the fundamentals whether you’re a beginner or professional.

“So, I think it’s huge for them because you’ve got to learn the fundamentals at a young age, that’s the best thing you can do. You know, “what’s my footwork look like, what are my hands supposed to look like, what are my mechanics supposed to look like when I’m playing the game of baseball. I think kind of the way baseball is going right now, these kids play a ton of games, play a ton of games but they don’t practice as much as maybe they use to 10 years ago. So, being able to come out here and practice and learn the fundamentals of the game. Then we always play games at the end of camp, we take the things they learned and then they have a chance to put those things together in a game.”

The camp will run through tomorrow. Fall camp for the Commodores just 5 weeks away.

